As the race heats up for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak at a massive rally on September 25, marking the conclusion of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10 lakh people at Jamboree Maidan Party insiders revealed that the BJP is aiming to assemble a crowd of 10 lakh people at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. Termed as 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh', this mammoth event coincides with the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder, Deendayal Upadhyaya. It is seen as an ambitious show of strength by the BJP, who are determined to swing the electoral tides in their favour, PTI reported.

PM Modi is expected to set foot on the Maidan around 11 AM and will depart by 1 PM. This information was shared by VD Sharma, the chief of the Madhya Pradesh BJP. Large portraits of Modi and banners featuring other senior BJP leaders adorn the city, intensifying the atmosphere ahead of the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Bhopal schools announce closure and exam postponements The BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras', inaugurated earlier this month by party president JP Nadda, covered a significant 223 out of 230 assembly constituencies. This impressive outreach is aimed at showcasing the development and welfare schemes led by the current Madhya Pradesh government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Congress’s counter-campaign In response to the BJP's initiatives, the Congress party has commenced its 'Jan Akrosh Yatra'. Their campaign focuses on what they claim to be the failures of the BJP-led government. In the previous 2018 assembly elections, the Congress narrowly seized power, but their coalition government collapsed within 15 months.

Amidst preparations for the event, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Narendra Tomar were seen inspecting the venue alongside state party leaders. The BJP is leaving no stone unturned, further intensifying the campaign with the slogan "Abki bar 150 par", signalling their goal to secure more than 150 seats in the upcoming elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!