PM Modi's message of 'ekta' to MPs as Monsoon Session of Parliament begins: '…Mann zaroor milna chahiye' | 5 points

Updated21 Jul 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the political parties and members of Parliament on Monday to send out a message of unity as he spoke about Operation Sindoor and India's several other achievements.

During his speech on Monday, PM Modi said,  “There are different political parties. They have their own agenda and role. But I accept this – dal hit me bal mile na mile, lekin desh hit me mann zaroor milna chahiye.” 

The translates to ‘There may not be collective support in the interest of the party, but there must be support in the interest of the country.’

