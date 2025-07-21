PM Modi's message of ‘ekta’ to MPs as Monsoon Session of Parliament begins: ‘…Mann zaroor milna chahiye’ | 5 points

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the political parties and members of Parliament on Monday to send out a message of unity as he spoke about Operation Sindoor and India's several other achievements.

Advertisement

During his speech on Monday, PM Modi said, “There are different political parties. They have their own agenda and role. But I accept this – dal hit me bal mile na mile, lekin desh hit me mann zaroor milna chahiye.”