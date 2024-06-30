PM Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to resume today post Lok Sabha elections

After a break, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', is set to resume on Sunday.

'Mann Ki Baat' is a program where Prime Minister Modi engages with the citizens of India, discussing significant national issues. The broadcast occurs on the last Sunday of each month.

Prime Minister Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast was last aired on February 25. The program was paused due to the Lok Sabha elections.

“Mann ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” PM Modi had said in his 110th edition of the programme.

Earlier on June 18, PM Modi announced that Mann Ki Baat will resume on June 30. He also called upon the people to share their ideas and inputs for his radio broadcast on MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or by record message on 1800 11 7800.

“Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Inviting you all to tune in this month’s #MannKiBaat at 11 AM. Glad to be back on this medium, highlighting collective efforts for societal good. pic.twitter.com/1tjusJ3RcN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, culminating in the declaration of results on June 4, which led to the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Launched on October 3, 2014, 'Mann Ki Baat' aims to engage with various segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and the youth. Besides being broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is also transmitted in 11 foreign languages, such as French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. It reaches audiences through more than 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.

A study evaluating the impact of 'Mann Ki Baat' stated that over 100 crore people have tuned in to the program at least once. The program directly connects with listeners, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and people's achievements, and has inspired individuals to undertake positive actions in their communities.