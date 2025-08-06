PM Modi's Pakistani ‘rakhi sister’ Qamar Mohsin Sheikh prepares special rakhi for him this Rakshabandhan: Watch

As Rakshabandhan approaches, Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, widely known as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rakhi sister of Pakistani origin, is preparing to tie a rakhi on his wrist. For the past 30 years, Sheikh has been sending rakhis to Modi, maintaining a bond she deeply cherishes, PTI reported.
The name Raksha Bandhan signifies “the bond of protection”.
Each year, she handcrafts several rakhis and carefully picks one for the Prime Minister. This year, she has specially designed a rakhi featuring the sacred ‘OM’ symbol as a mark of devotion and tradition.
On this day, a sister ties a rakhi around her brother's wrist, praying for his happiness and well-being, while the brother promises to protect her throughout life. The festival is rooted in Indian mythology, with stories like that of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, and Yamuna and Yama, which highlight the spiritual and emotional depth of this bond.
According to Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan's shubh muhurat begins from August 08 at 02:12 pm and will conclude on August 09 at 01:24 pm.