PM Modi's Pakistani ‘rakhi sister’ Qamar Mohsin Sheikh prepares special rakhi for him this Rakshabandhan: Watch

As Rakshabandhan approaches, Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, Prime Minister Modi's Rakhi sister from Pakistan, continues a heartfelt tradition of sending handcrafted rakhis for over 30 years, emphasizing a bond that transcends borders. This year’s rakhi features the sacred ‘OM’ symbol, showcasing devotion and cultural significance.

Updated6 Aug 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, a Pakistani-origin woman living in Ahmedabad, is preparing to tie a handmade rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
As Rakshabandhan approaches, Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, widely known as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rakhi sister of Pakistani origin, is preparing to tie a rakhi on his wrist. For the past 30 years, Sheikh has been sending rakhis to Modi, maintaining a bond she deeply cherishes, PTI reported.

The name Raksha Bandhan signifies “the bond of protection”.

Each year, she handcrafts several rakhis and carefully picks one for the Prime Minister. This year, she has specially designed a rakhi featuring the sacred ‘OM’ symbol as a mark of devotion and tradition.

Watch the video here:

 

Rakshabandhan 2025: Shubh Muhurat

On this day, a sister ties a rakhi around her brother's wrist, praying for his happiness and well-being, while the brother promises to protect her throughout life. The festival is rooted in Indian mythology, with stories like that of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, and Yamuna and Yama, which highlight the spiritual and emotional depth of this bond.

This festival has grown beyond the traditional bond, becoming a broader symbol of affection and respect.

According to Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan's shubh muhurat begins from August 08 at 02:12 pm and will conclude on August 09 at 01:24 pm.

 
