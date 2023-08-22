On this Raksha Bandhan festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh will visit the national capital to celebrate the traditional siblings' bond, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Mohsin, a Pakistan-origin woman who moved to India after her marriage, has been tying a rakhi to PM Modi for over the past 30 years. Every year, she makes handmade rakhi for the Prime Minister. Even when he was Gujarat CM, she used to tie a rakhi on his wrist. “I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes come true. Earlier when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat and he became," PM Modi's Pakistani sister told ANI. “Whenever I tied the Rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all your wishes will be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country," she added.

However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Qamar was unable to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival with PM Modi but she sent him rakhi by post, as per ANI reports.

Raksha Bandhan is a significant yearly festival that honors the special connections we have with our siblings. In the traditional observance, sisters adorn their brothers' wrists with a Rakhi, symbolizing their wishes for a joyful and successful life. In return, brothers pledge their unwavering care and support.

The contemporary trends have seen brothers also tying Rakhis on their sisters' wrists, and sisters reciprocating the gesture. This act carries the same vow of protection and affection.

This year, there's uncertainty surrounding the celebration date of Raksha Bandhan due to Bhadra Kaal. People are unsure whether to observe the festival on August 30 or 31.

The Raksha Bandhan celebration encompasses numerous customs. During this occasion, the sister conducts her brother's aarti and offers prayers for his well-being. Subsequently, she ties a Rakhi around his wrist, applies a tilak on his forehead, and shares sweets with him. Brothers reciprocate their love by presenting their sisters with gifts or money.