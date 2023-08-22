PM Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Pakistani sister sends rakhi to PM Modi for Raksha Bandhan, hopes for his well-being and success.
On this Raksha Bandhan festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh will visit the national capital to celebrate the traditional siblings' bond, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Qamar was unable to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival with PM Modi but she sent him rakhi by post, as per ANI reports.
Raksha Bandhan is a significant yearly festival that honors the special connections we have with our siblings. In the traditional observance, sisters adorn their brothers' wrists with a Rakhi, symbolizing their wishes for a joyful and successful life. In return, brothers pledge their unwavering care and support.
The contemporary trends have seen brothers also tying Rakhis on their sisters' wrists, and sisters reciprocating the gesture. This act carries the same vow of protection and affection.
This year, there's uncertainty surrounding the celebration date of Raksha Bandhan due to Bhadra Kaal. People are unsure whether to observe the festival on August 30 or 31.
The Raksha Bandhan celebration encompasses numerous customs. During this occasion, the sister conducts her brother's aarti and offers prayers for his well-being. Subsequently, she ties a Rakhi around his wrist, applies a tilak on his forehead, and shares sweets with him. Brothers reciprocate their love by presenting their sisters with gifts or money.