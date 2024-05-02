PM Modi's photo removed from Covid vaccine certificates - here's why
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo has been removed from COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “Together, India will defeat COVID-19," the CoWIN certificates had long borne images of PM Modi, along with the caption. Now, the quote remains with an attribution to the Prime Minister on the certificates.