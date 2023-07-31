PM Modi's Pune visit: From Lokmanya Tilak award to metro trains inauguration. See schedule, traffic restrictions here3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:07 PM IST
PM Modi's Pune visit: As PM Modi is set to visit Pune on 1 August, Pune City Traffic Police has issued traffic restrictions from 6 am-3 pm in various parts of the city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Maharashtra's Pune city wherein he will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award. Apart from this, The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone for various development projects in the city.
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 12:08 PM IST
