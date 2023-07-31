Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Maharashtra's Pune city wherein he will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award. Apart from this, The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone for various development projects in the city.

As per the statement issued by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will visit Pune at around 11 am and will perform 'darshan and pooja' at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Budhwar Peth.

Later at 11.45 am, he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award which was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak. The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary and is presented every year on the 1st of August which is also Lokmanya Tilak's death anniversary. After the award is conferred, PM Modi Modi will become the 41st recipient of the award.

Moving on, later at around 12.45 pm, he will flag off metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects, PMO statement said.

Speaking of the metro trains, Modi will inaugurate services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I.

These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station for which the foundation stone was laid by the Prime minister in 2016.

These new sections will connect important places of the Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station.

As per PMO statement, this inauguration is an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide the citizens with modern and environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems across the country.

Speaking of the design of the metro station, the statement said that the design of some of the metro stations on the route draws inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station and Deccan Gymkhana metro stations have a unique design resembling the headgear worn by soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - also known as "Mavala Pagadi". Morover, the Shivaji Nagar underground Metro station has distinctive design which reminds of the forts built by Shivaji Maharaj. The Civil Court metro station is one of the deepest metro stations in the country, having the deepest point at 33.1 metres. The station roof is made in such a manner that direct sunlight falls on the platform.

Apart from the metro, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Waste to Energy Plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) which is developed at a cost of about ₹300 crore and it will use up about 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to produce electricity.

Moving ahead towards the mission of achieving housing for all, PM Modi will hand over more than 1,280 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by PCMC and will handover more than 2,650 PMAY houses constructed by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Subsequently, he will also be laying foundation stone for around 1,190 PMAY houses to be constructed by the PCMC, and of more than 6,400 houses constructed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Traffic restriction placed in the city

As PM Modi is set to visit Pune tomorrow, Pune City Traffic Police has issued traffic restrictions from 6 am - 3 pm in various parts of the city. These locations as stated by the traffic police are Pune University Chowk, Simla Office Chowk, Sancheti Chowk, S. Go. Barve Chowk, Gadgil Putla Chowk. Budhwar Chowk, Sevasdan Chowk, Alka Chowk, Tilak Road, Jedhe Chowk, Fergusson College Road. Sangamwadi Road, Sadalbaba Chowk, Golf Club Chowk, Airport Road etc. However, the transport department has appealed motorists to avoid these designated route and use other alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Apart from traffic restrictions, the city police has also issued ban on flying drones in the city, a report by Punekarnews has stated.