Later at 11.45 am, he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award which was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak. The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary and is presented every year on the 1st of August which is also Lokmanya Tilak's death anniversary. After the award is conferred, PM Modi Modi will become the 41st recipient of the award.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}