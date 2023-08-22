BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for South Africa on Tuesday to participate in the 15th BRICS summit , a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The summit will take place from August 22 to August 24.

Notably, it will be the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister's Office said, “I am visiting the Republic of South Africa from 22-24 August 2023 at the invitation Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship. I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg."

PM Modi's South Africa visit schedule

Itinerary in local South African time below,

0710 hrs: Departure from Delhi

1345 hrs: Arrival at Waterkloof Air Force Base

1555 hrs: Arrival at Sandton Convention Centre

1600-1700 hrs: BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue

1800 hrs: Arrival at Summer Place

1800-2000 hrs: BRICS Leaders Retreat, Welcome Dinner hosted by President Ramaphosa

PM Modi's visit to Greece

Following the summit, PM Modi will go to Greece - the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the ancient country in 40 years.

"From South Africa, I will travel to Athens, Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece PM. This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honor to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," the statement added.

Providing details about the PM's trip, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "For the 15th BRICS Summit, a business delegation from India is also traveling to South Africa to attend the Business Tracks meetings and also the meetings of the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance, and the BRICS Business Forum."

During his visit to South Africa, PM Modi will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue" being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other nations invited by South Africa.

In addition, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.