PM Modi's South Africa visit to attend BRICS Summit: Dates, itinerary, scheduled events, and more1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST
PM Modi to attend the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa, marking the first in-person meeting in three years. He will also visit Greece.
BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for South Africa on Tuesday to participate in the 15th BRICS summit, a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The summit will take place from August 22 to August 24.
