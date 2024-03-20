Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to Bhutan was postponed mere hours ahead of departure due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport. The Ministry of External Affairs is now working with its counterparts to finalise new dates for the high-profile visit.

“Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024. New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels," explained a statement from the MEA.

​​​Prime Minister Modi was set to go on a two-day state visit to Bhutan on March 21 i.e. Thursday. The Government of India had earlier said that the visit was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Thimphu with emphasis on Neighbourhood First Policy.

During his visit, the prime minister was scheduled to receive an audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan

The prime minister was also scheduled to hold talks with his counterpart Tshering Tobgay, the MEA had informed.

PM Modi was also scheduled to inaugurate Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital during his state visit to Bhutan from 21-22 March, reported ANI. Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital is built with the support of the Indian government.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Bhutan was on a five-day visit to India. It was his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the top office in January.

During his visit, he had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Prime Minister Modi. He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements.

