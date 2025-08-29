Subscribe

While in Japan, PM Modi highlighted that stable relations with China can positively affect global peace. He is set to attend the SCO Summit in China after his visit, where he and Japan's PM agreed to strengthen economic and security cooperation amid US levies on the nations

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Aug 2025, 06:23 PM IST
PM Modi's strong message from Japan on India-China relation amid Trump tariff war: '2 largest nations on Earth, can...'(DPR PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong message from Japan on India-China relations, stating that “stable, predictable and amicable bilateral relations between India and China as two neighbours and two largest nations” can have a “positive impact on global peace and prosperity.”

He made the comments during an interview with Japan News.

PM Modi, who is currently in Japan for a two-day visit, will travel to China next for the SCO Summit in the nation's Tianjin.

‘India full of potential’: Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and PM Modi agreed on Friday to deepen economic and security ties as New Delhi confronts new US tariffs and Tokyo looks to counter China's growing influence.

"Japan and India should draw on each other's strengths, help solve each other's challenges, and even tackle together the issues that future generations will face," Ishiba said at a joint press announcement with Modi after talks in Tokyo.

Japan has also pledged Friday to invest $68 billion in India, with PM Ishiba stating that “India's massive market is full of potential.”

PM Modi's Japan visit - Key Points

  • PM Modi announced that ISRO and Japan's space agency JAXA will partner for Chandrayaan-5 project
  • He also invited Ishiba for the next India-Japan annual summit. “India and Japan partnership is rooted in mutual trust, reflects our national priorities and is shaped by our shared values and beliefs. Together, we carry a common dream of peace, progress and prosperity of our people and for the world...For the next India-Japan Annual Summit, I invite you to India,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

  • PM Modi also said that India and Japan have ‘similar concerns over terrorism and cybersecurity.’ He stated that both nations are “fully committed to a free, open, peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific. ”
  • He also said that a 'goal has been set for investment of 10 Trillion Yen from Japan in India’ in the next decade.

 
 
