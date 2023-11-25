Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday undertook a sortie on a Tejas aircraft. The PM was in Bengaluru visiting the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited site.

Prime Minister took to social media platform X to share his experience of taking a sortie of the Tejas fighter aircraft. "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential", Prime Minister said in a post on X. "Flying in Tejas today, I can say with immense pride that due to our hard work and dedication, we are no less than anyone in the world in the field of self-reliance. Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Air Force, DRDO and HAL as well as all Indians," he added. Modi arrived in the city earlier today and visited Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facilities, officials said. A video was published documenting the experience of Prime Minister Modi on Saturday. "Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The Prime Minister has been pushing for indigenous production of defence products and highlighting how his government has boosted their manufacturing in India and also their exports.

Several countries have evinced interest in buying Tejas, a light combat aircraft, and US defence giant GE Aerospace had inked a pact with HAL to jointly produce engines for the Mk-II-Tejas during the Prime Minister's recent state visit to the US.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted in April this year that India’s defence exports have reached an all-time high of ₹15,920 crore in 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country, he had said.

Under the Narendra Modi government, an order of ₹36,468 crore for the delivery of 83 LCA Mk 1A Tejas aircraft has been placed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, news agency PTI reported.

The delivery of these Tejas aircraft is scheduled to begin by February 2024, they said, asserting that the government has taken giant steps for increasing India's defence preparedness and indigenisation, which includes Tejas fighter aircraft.

More than ₹9,000 crore has been sanctioned for the development of LCA Mk 2, an updated and more lethal version of LCA Tejas, the report added.

To further promote indigenisation, including of the aircraft engine, the transfer of technology for manufacturing of the GE engine in India was negotiated with the US firm during Modi's visit to the the country in June 2023.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.