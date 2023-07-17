Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said PM Narendra Modi's US visit has enhanced the strength and dynamism of the partnership between the two nations. Her remarks came at a joint press conference of the G20 FMCBG-FCBD meeting with United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen in Gandhinagar.

“The state visit of PM Modi to the United States last month and his meeting with the US President have enhanced the strength and dynamism of the partnership (between India and US)," FM Sitharaman said. She further stated, “The historic visit paved the way for new avenues of collaboration, propelling our partnership to a greater height." Meanwhile, Yellen said that the United States has appreciated India's leadership during its G20 presidency and it will continue the close cooperation with India. She added that the world is looking to the G20 for progress on climate change and pandemics. “The world is looking to the G20 to make progress on key challenges like climate change and pandemics as part of our work to strengthen the global economy and to support developing countries," she said.

India and the US on Monday committed to strengthening bilateral ties and actively pursue the G20 agenda, which includes taking coordinated action to deal with climate change and look forward to alternate mechanisms to fund energy transition.

The US and India's collaboration spans across a range of economic issues, including commercial and technological collaboration, strengthening supply chains, and catalysing the clean energy transition, Yellen said.

"In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition," Yellen said.

The US Treasury Secretary also appreciated India's focus on finalizing the "historic Two-Pillar global tax deal". "I believe that we are close to reaching an agreement," Yellen added.

