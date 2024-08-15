Hello User
'Just imagine...': PM Modi's Viksit Bharat push in Independence Day speech, hails 'Lakhpati Didi', 'Vocal for Local'

'Just imagine...': PM Modi's Viksit Bharat push in Independence Day speech, hails ‘Lakhpati Didi’, ‘Vocal for Local’

Livemint

Independence Day 2024: PM Modi hails ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ at Red Fort, calls for making India 3rd largest economy

Independence Day 2024 celebrations: PM Modi addresses the nation on Thursday.

PM Modi Independence Day 2024 speech: In his 11th Independence Day speech from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Independence Day 2024's theme of ‘Viksit Bharat at 2047’ and urged 140 crore Indians to resolve to make India a developed nation and transform it into the third largest economy in the world.

Addressing the nation from Red Fort, PM Modi also praised the Indian government's focus on reforms in the banking sector and the skill development of youth. He also underlined the significance of lakhpati didi, world-class educational universities, skill development for the young population, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Bharatiya Nyay Vyavastha, capacity building for natural disasters, global promotion of Ayurveda, etc.

Here are the top ten highlights from PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech.

PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech: Top highlights

'If 40 crore people can break shackles of slavery to gain freedom, just imagine what can be achieved by resolve of 140 crore people: PM Modi.

We are capable of making India developed nation by 2047 with our resolve: PM Modi in his address on Independence Day.

People have given many suggestions to make India developed by 2047, including making nation manufacturing hub, seed capital: PM Modi.

While praising the government's initiative of ensuring water availability for everyone, PM Modi said, “Jal Jeevan Mission has reached 15 crore beneficiaries"

“People want 'shri anna (millets)' to reach every dining table of world as super food."

“When country's armed forces carry out surgical and air strikes, every Indian is filled with pride."

“Earlier, people wanted change but their aspirations were not paid heed to; we brought about big reforms on ground."

“Our commitment to reforms not for temporary applause or due to compulsions, but has resolve to strengthen country"

“Ten crore sisters have joined women self-help groups and are becoming economically independent."

