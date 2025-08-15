PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana for youth: ₹15,000 for 1st private job— eligibility, benefits and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which is expected to generate 3.5 crore jobs in the next two years.

In July, the Union Cabinet had approved the scheme aimed at incentivising job creation in the country.

"Today is August 15 and we are launching a ₹1 lakh crore scheme for the youth of this country. It is good news for you that PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is being rolled out from today," Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

He said that under this scheme, the youth getting their first job in the private sector will get ₹15,000 and the companies employing them will get incentives.

Scheme, eligibility of candidates, and benefits * With an outlay of ₹99,446 crore, the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over two years. Of these, 1.92 crore beneficiaries will be first timers, entering the workforce.

* The benefits of the scheme would be applicable to jobs created between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.

* The scheme consists of two parts: Part A is focused on first-timers, and Part B is focused on employers.

Also Read | PM Modi’s defence roadmap puts sector back in focus

Part A – * Jobs created between August 1, 2025 and July 31, 2027 are eligible

* Must be first-time private sector employees

* Must be registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)

* Monthly earnings should be up to ₹1 lakh

* Employees will receive one month’s EPF wages up to ₹15,000 in two instalments. First instalment after 6 months of service and second instalment after 12 months and completion of a financial literacy programme.

* Employees will get direct benefit transfer (DBT) via Aadhaar Bridge Payment System (ABPS)

Part B – * Incentives for hiring employees earning up to ₹1 lakh

* Up to ₹3,000 per month will be given for each new employee for two years

* For manufacturing employers, incentives are extended to the third and fourth years

* Employers must maintain new hires for at least six months

* Employers must hire two extra staff if they have fewer than 50 employees, or five extra if they have more than or equal to 50