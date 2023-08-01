The Pune traffic police on Tuesday issued a recommendation for commuters to steer clear of certain main roads and important traffic intersections in the city from 6 am to 3 pm.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, traffic diversions and closures will be implemented on these routes as he presides over various functions and inaugurates projects. Commuters are advised to plan alternative routes accordingly. Pune City Traffic issued a notification on Sunday, listing roads and traffic junctions to be avoided by citizens from 6 am to 3 pm on August 1.

The notification states that various traffic diversions and closures will be implemented to facilitate the movement of VIP and VVIP dignitaries' vehicles in the city.

Citizens have been advised to steer clear of roads leading to specific traffic junctions, including Pune University Square, Simla Office Square, Sancheti Chowk, SG Barve Chowk, Budhwar Chowk, Sevasadan Chowk, Alka Chowk, Tilak Chowk, Jedhe Chowk, Sadalbaba Chowk, and Golf Club Chowk, along with Sangamwadi Chowk, Fergusson College Road, and Vimantal Road.

In the advisory, while an official notification recommends using alternative routes to avoid these areas, it does not specify the list of alternate routes.

As per the schedule released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will participate in a puja ceremony at Dagdusheth Mandir around 11 am. Subsequently, at 11:45 am, he will be presented with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

In 2016, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the project. The newly added sections of the project will establish vital connections between significant locations in Pune, including Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO, and Pune Railway Station.

As part of the mission to achieve housing for all, Prime Minister Modi will personally hand over more than 1,280 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by PCMC.

According to a report by The Indian Express, as PM Modi is visiting the city today, certain schools have chosen to close for the day, while others have opted to conduct online classes. This decision comes in anticipation of potential traffic congestion, road closures, and heightened security measures during the Prime Minister's visit.

The statement said that PM Modi will flag off metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects.

Modi will flag off Metro trains marking the inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I. These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station, it said.

As a form of protest against the unrest in Manipur, the youth wing of the opposition Congress party in Pune City has displayed posters with the message "Go Back Modi" in certain areas. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandeep Singh Gill stated that they are coordinating with the Pune Municipal Corporation to take down these unauthorized posters.

(With insights from agencies)