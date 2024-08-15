Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday set an ambitious vision for India's future in the 78th Independence Day address, outlining a series of futuristic goals to shape the country's growth, drive innovation, and position it as a global leader across sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He spoke from the ramparts of Red Fort about fulfilling the idea of 'Ease of Living' on a mission mode, enhancing the quality of life in urban areas through systematic assessments and improvements in infrastructure and services. Modi called for the revival of the ancient spirit of Nalanda University, which was set up in the 5th century and attracted students from across the world, positioning India as a global education hub by promoting higher learning and research.

In June, Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University close to the site of the ancient ruins of the Buddhist centre of learning in Bihar. The university was established in 2010 through an act of Parliament.

The prime minister reiterated India's ambition to become a global leader in semiconductor production to reduce dependency on imports and enhance technological self-sufficiency. He referred to the Budget 2024 and highlighted initiatives announced in it to train India's youth and become the world's skill capital.

Modi, who made his first Independence Day address of his third term and 11th overall, envisioned transforming India into a global manufacturing hub, leveraging its resources and skilled workforce. He praised India's indigenous design capabilities and called for production to cater to both domestic and international markets, coining the phrase "Design in India, Design for the World".

Modi called for leveraging India's rich ancient legacy and literature to boost Made in India gaming products. He asked Indian professionals to lead the global gaming market, not just in playing but also in producing games. Modi said Indian games should make their mark worldwide.

The PM emphasised the importance of green jobs in India's efforts to combat climate change. He added that India's focus is now on green growth and jobs, which will generate employment opportunities while contributing to environmental protection.

Modi reiterated India's commitment to becoming a global leader in green hydrogen production and creating sustainable employment opportunities in environmental conservation and renewable energy sectors.

He said India must tread the path of 'Swasth Bharat' or healthy India to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047. Modi added this began with the launch of Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan focussed on the nutrition of adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children aged up to six.

The prime minister asked state governments to establish clear policies to attract investments, offer assurances of good governance, and ensure confidence in the law and order situation. He spoke on India's aspiration to be recognised for its commitment to quality. He added that Indian standards should aspire to become international benchmarks.

PM Modi reiterated India’s ambitious goal of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. He noted that India has been the only country among the G20 nations to meet its Paris Accord goals. He announced plans to add 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years to enhance the country's medical education capacity and address the growing demand for healthcare professionals.