"I invite you all to ideate in India, innovate in India, make in India and make for the world. Discover your true strength and serve the world," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks at the Global Pharmaceutical Summit.

Modi inaugurated the first Global Summit of the pharmaceutical sector, on Thursday, via video conferencing.

In his speech, the prime minister emphasised on the fact that Indian healthcare sector has earned global trust to the extent of being called the pharmacy of the world.

Modi said that 65 million doses of Covid vaccine has been exported to more than 100 nations this year. He also mentioned that the country would strive to ramp up the capacity of delivering more doses.

Speaking after inaugurating the first global innovation summit of the pharmaceutical sector, Modi said India's vision is to create an eco-system for innovation that will make the country a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices.

Noting that India has a large pool of scientists and technologists with a potential to take the industry to greater heights, Modi said this strength needs to be harnessed to discover and make in India .

PM said, “employing nearly 3 million people and with trade surplus of 13 billion dollars, pharma sector a key driver of India's economic growth. India's healthcare sector attracted FDI of over 12 billion dollars since 2014, there is potential for much more"

He noted that whether it is lifestyle, or medicines, or medical technology, or vaccines, every aspect of healthcare has received global attention over the last two years.

The two-day summit will have 12 sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects, including regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration and innovation infrastructure, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

