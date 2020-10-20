No room for complacency till we have Covid vaccine, says PM Modi

Ahead of the festival season in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today where he pressed on the fact that even if lockdown has been lifted, the pandemic in the country remains.

"I pray to all of you, I want to see all of you safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer your lives," says the prime minister.

Urging people to hear the address, PM Modi, earlier in the day, said in a tweet, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening."

Modi earlier addressed the nation a number of times during the Covid-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

Here are the live updates on PM Modi's speech:﻿

-"All countries are working on a war-footing for making COVID-19 vaccine. Government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available," Modi says.

-Quoting poet Kabir, Modi says the poet had said one should not rest till crops are brought home from the field. Similarly, we should not relax till Covid brought under control. PM also quotes Ramcharitmaanas saying that an enemy, a mistake and an ailment should never be underestimated. Hence, "we too should not underestimate Covid threat."

-"Government is earnestly working towards developing, manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine to every citizen, whenever it is available," says Modi during his address.

-"Number of tests will cross 10 crore soon. In our fight against COVID, rise in the number of tests has been our strength," says Modi.

-The fatality rate in India is 83 out of every 10 lakh population in India, whereas it is more than 600 in countries like the US, Brazil, Spain, Britain, Modi adds.

-Today, the recovery rate in the country is good. The fatality rate is low. 5,500 people out of every 10 Lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US & Brazil this figure is around 25,000, says Modi.

-Modi says that in terms of treating the Covid-19 pandemic, there are around 12,000 quarantine centres, over 90 lakh beds and 2,000 labs working towards it.

-"As the festive season approaches, we should not forget that even if the lockdown has been lifted, Covid-19 pandemic still exists," PM Modi says while he begins his address to the nation.

-PM Modi begins address to nation.

-Today's PM Modi's speech is his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak.

-The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.

-Ahead of Modi's speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and urged the PM to address the citizens on the India-China border situation and requested the prime minister to provide a date when the Chinese will be thrown out of the Indian territory.

Dear PM,



In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory.



Thank you. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2020

-Modi's speech comes in the backdrop of India recording single-day rise of 46,790 in new covid cases, the lowest single-day tally in nearly three months. Total case load increased to 75.97 lakh while death toll rose to 1.15 lakh. The number of active cases dipped below 7.5 lakh as recoveries continued to outpace the rise in daily new cases. In past 24 hours, 69,720 patients were declared cured of covid, taking the total recoveries to 67.33 lakh. The national recovery rate has gone up to 88.63% while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52%.

