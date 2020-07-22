Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the USIBC India Ideas Summit tonight at 9 PM. In a tweet, the prime minister said that during the event he will share his views on “Building a Better Future".

“Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch," PM Modi tweeted.

The India Ideas Summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council.

Other key speakers at the summit include minister of external affairs S Jaishankar, US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Catch all the LIVE updates of PM Narendra Modi's key address at India Ideas Summit

-Today's USIBC India Ideas Summit saw a high-powered line-up of US-India corridor leaders from across the business, government and society. Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar, US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley were some of the key speakers at the event.

-The USIBC President said India stands to benefit as the companies look to diversify their global supply chains.

-Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji will deliver a keynote address and share his views on ‘Building a Better Future' at US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit at 9 PM today."

-"US-India economic partnership has been one that has been growing in importance for both countries. We have seen that the pandemic has created enormous disruption on global supply chains including in the pharmaceutical sector and the US-India partnership is one of the trusted partners," Biswal said in an interview with news agency ANI.

-US-India economic partnership is growing in importance for both the countries, said Nisha Biswal, president, US-India Business Council.





