PM Narendra Modi announces ₹1200 crore relief package to disaster-hit Uttarakhand: Here's what it includes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on Thursday, September 11, and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in Uttarakhand. PM Modi later announced ₹1200 crore relief package to the disaster-hit areas of Uttarakhand. The decision was taken in a meeting in Dehradun, where PM Modi reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken due to damage caused by the flood situation in the state.

The prime minister also emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, the Government of Uttarakhand would be distributing financial assistance under “Special Project” for reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods.

An Inter-Ministerial Central team has already been sent to Uttarakhand to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report further assistance will be considered.

PM Modi also expressed condolences to the family members who lost their loved ones in the disaster and stated that the Union Government will work closely with the State Governments at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

The Prime Minister's Office said, “The Prime Minister met families from Uttarakhand who had been affected by the recent natural calamities, including landslides and floods. He conveyed his solidarity with all those who had suffered and offered heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.”

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those seriously injured in the floods and related disasters.

“The Prime Minister declared that children orphaned by the recent floods and landslides will receive assistance through the PM CARES for Children scheme, ensuring their long-term care and welfare.”