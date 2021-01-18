PM Narendra Modi appointed chairman of Somnath temple trust

PM Narendra Modi appointed chairman of Somnath temple trust1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 09:42 PM IST
- The post of the Somnath Trust's chairman fell vacant after the death of the incumbent, former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, in October last year
AHMEDABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday appointed the new chairman of the trust which manages the world famous Somnath Temple at Prabhas Patan town in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district.
Modi, one of the trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust, was named to the top post unanimously, a senior official of the shrine management body said.
Patel had served as the trust chairman for several years.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the trustees of the Somnath Temple trust, was appointed the new chairman during a virtual meeting of trustees held today.
"The decision to appoint the PM as the chairman of the trust was taken unanimously by all trustees during the online meet," said Trustee-Secretary P K Laheri.
Other trustees include BJP leader LK Advani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia.
