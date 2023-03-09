PM Modi, Australian prime minister to watch India-Australia Test today

PM Modi, Australian prime minister to watch India-Australia Test today2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Australian PM Anthony Albanese earlier visited Sabarmati Ashram and played Holi in Gujarat on the first day of his India tour.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will watch the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India in Ahmedabad. The two PMs will watch the first day of the Test beginning at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera on March 9.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×