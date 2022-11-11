PM Modi Bengaluru visit Live Updates: PM inaugurates Kempegowda airport's T2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, and also flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi visit to Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru on Friday. PM Modi inaugurated mega infrastructure projects here today, including a new terminal of the city's Kempegowda International airport. The visit of PM Modi is politically a significant one, due to the forthcoming assembly election within five months. The saffron party is hoping to return to power and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of the 224 seats.
11 Nov 2022, 11:42 AM ISTVisuals of Terminal 2 of Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport
Here are some visuals of Terminal 2 of Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport.
The new eco-friendly terminal in which bamboo has been extensively used has been built at an estimated cost of ₹5,000 crore. Nicknamed as 'Terminal in a garden', the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually.
1
11 Nov 2022, 11:27 AM ISTPM Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport
PM Modi inaugurated glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), that will give this pleasant experience to travellers.
Spread over a total area of 2,55,645 square metres, the T-2 in its first phase will have 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions and 17 security check lanes. There will be nine customs hand baggage screening. The gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,932. Phase 1 of T-2 has a capacity of 25 million passengers per annum.
A big draw of Terminal-2 is its 'hanging garden'. The designers have kept in mind the rich art and culture of Karnataka while designing the terminal. "The rich history and cultural heritage of Karnataka have been integrated into the design of T2 with focus on tradition, technology and contemporary facets," an official said.
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
11 Nov 2022, 11:19 AM ISTWhy govt funds used for Kempegowds statue, asks Karnataka Congress President
President of Karnataka Congress D K Shivakumar questioned why government funds were used to install a 108-feet statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the international airport.
"Doing it (installing the statue) using government funds is a big crime. We (the Karnataka govt) have given the land and also funds for the Bengaluru International Airport Limited. Out of 4,200-acre land, 2,000 acre was given at only ₹6-lakh per acre. Along with money, they have shared. It (BIAL) should have used its money, why to use government money," Shivakumar said.
The state's Congress President said, "Airport should have done it, is it not earning? Hasn't their property price increased, we have given over 2,000 acre for commercial exploitation. Why did you need government money? Why is the Chief Secretary quiet? There was no need to use government money."
11 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM ISTAnother Vande Bharat express for Karnataka in proposal: Report
The South Western Railway has reportedly requested the railway board for another high-speed Vande Bharat train service. The proposal is for Bengaluru and Hubbali Vande Bharat train, according to Indian Express.
Besides, the railway officials have asked for Bengaluru-Coimbatore service as well.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
11 Nov 2022, 11:06 AM ISTPM Modi will be inaugurating T2 of Kempegowda airport shortly
PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday. He will soon be inaugurating the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
Terminal 2 has been built at a cost of around ₹5,000 crore.
The terminal will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crores.
It is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden".
Passengers will travel through 10,000 sqmts of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens.
11 Nov 2022, 10:58 AM ISTAbout Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train: Routes, fares, schedule
The regular operation of Train Nos.20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains will commence from 12 November from both stations--Dr MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru.
The trains will be operational six days a week.
The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat train will not be in service on Wednesday.
Coaches: The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat train comprises a total of 16 coaches (14 Chair cars and 2 Executive Cars).
Stoppages: KatpadiJn and KSR Bengaluru
Fares: The fare of travelling in an AC Chair Car will be ₹1200, while for Executive Car, the fare will be ₹2,295.
In the return direction, the cost of Travelling from Mysuru to Chennai will be ₹1365 in Chair Car and ₹2485 in Executive Chair Car.
Distance: The Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will take 6 hours 25 minutes to cover the distance from Mysuru to Chennai and 6 hours 30 minutes to cover the distance from Chennai to Mysuru.
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
11 Nov 2022, 10:49 AM ISTPM Modi flags off Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train
The train offers an eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims. Official sources said the Government of Karnataka gives cash assistance of ₹5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims. This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.
1
11 Nov 2022, 10:39 AM ISTSouth India gets first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru today
Prime Minister Modi flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station.
The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.
The train can travel at a speed of 160 km per hour. If run in full capacity, the train can touch Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours.
The Vande Bharat train is the first semi-high speed train in the South and fifth in the country.
Already, there are many trains between Bengaluru and Chennai: Shatabdi Express, Brindavan Express, Mass Double-Decker, Guwahati Express, Lalbagh Express, Chennai Express, Kaveri Express, and Chennai Mail, but 'Vande Bharat' is unique given its speed and facilities, according to railway officials.
All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purpose, and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
11 Nov 2022, 10:29 AM ISTPM Modi flags off Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana Train
Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which Government of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi. The pilgrims will be provided comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.
11 Nov 2022, 10:27 AM ISTPM Modi flags off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
Prime Minister flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express today in Bengaluru at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station. This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and first such train in South India. It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech & Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru.
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
11 Nov 2022, 10:22 AM ISTPM Modi pays floral tributes to saint poets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday.
1
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!