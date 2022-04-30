PM Narendra Modi bats for use of local languages in courts

The Prime Minister reiterated his vision of use of technology in governance in the context of judicial work. He said that the Government of India considers the possibilities of technology in the judicial system as an essential part of the Digital India mission. He appealed to the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts to take this forward. The e-courts project is being implemented today in mission mode, he said. He gave example of success of digital transections as they becoming common in small towns and even in villages. Out of all the digital transactions that took place in the world last year, 40 percent of the digital transactions took place in India, the Prime Minister informed. Proceeding further on the theme of use of technology, the Prime Minister said that nowadays, subjects like block-chains, electronic discovery, cybersecurity, robotics, AI and bioethics are being taught in law universities in many countries. “It is our responsibility that in our country also legal education should be according to these international standards", he said.