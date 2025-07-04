PM Modi becomes first foreign leader to be honored with 'Order of Republic of Trinidad and Tobago': Watch

PM Narendra Modi on Friday was conferred with the 'Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago', becoming the first foreign leader in the island nation to be honoured with such a prestigious award.

With this honour, PM Modi has now 25 international honours bestowed upon him.

The President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo, conferred Trinidad and Tobago's highest national award to PM Modi.

President Christine Kangaloo presented the award during PM Modi's two-day visit to Port of Spain, where he dedicated it to "140 crore Indians" as a symbol of enduring friendship between the nations.

This visit marked the first bilateral prime ministerial trip from India to the Caribbean nation since 1999.

Trinidad's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had announced the honour earlier, calling PM Modi's visit "a moment of shared pride" and praising him as “one of the world's most respected visionary leaders.”

The prestigious award specifically acknowledges PM Modi's global statesmanship, deep connections with the 1.3 million-strong Indian diaspora in Trinidad (nearly 40% of the population), and humanitarian efforts during COVID-19.

President Kangaloo highlighted how PM Modi's "personal intervention" ensured 40,000 vaccine doses reached Trinidad during the pandemic, calling it “an act of kinship.”

PM Modi emphasised cultural bonds, noting President Kangaloo's ancestors hailed from Tamil Nadu and quoting Saint Thiruvalluvar's wisdom about strong nations.

This recognition reinforces India's commitment to its global diaspora community, including those in challenging regions like Iran where evacuation support remains operational.

25th international honour in diplomatic milestone This distinction marks PM Modi's 25th international state honour – the most received by any Indian leader. It follows his July 2 receipt of Ghana's 'Order of the Star' for “distinguished statesmanship.”

Recent accolades include Cyprus' 'Order of Makarios III' (June 2025), Sri Lanka's highest civilian honour 'Mitra Vibhushana' (April 2025), and Mauritius' 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' (March 2025).

Earlier in 2024-25, Kuwait, Guyana, Dominica, and Nigeria also conferred top honours, with Nigeria's award being the first to a foreign leader since Queen Elizabeth in 1969 . Each award spotlights India's growing global influence under PM Modi's leadership.