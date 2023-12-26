PM Narendra Modi becomes first world leader with 2 crore YouTube subscribers
According to officials, the videos posted on Modi's channel have more than 4.5 billion views, which is far ahead of his global peers
The number of subscribers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal YouTube channel crossed two crore on Tuesday, with the Indian leader becoming the only world leader to have this distinction and leading his contemporaries by a long distance.
