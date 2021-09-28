PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers wherein presentations were made on the implementation and monitoring of various projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers wherein presentations were made on the implementation and monitoring of various projects.

Sources aware of the development said two ministers made presentations on the implementation of various projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Sources aware of the development said two ministers made presentations on the implementation of various projects. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This was the fourth meeting of the Union Council of Ministers since its reshuffle and expansion on July 7.

This was the fourth meeting of the Union Council of Ministers since its reshuffle and expansion on July 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the previous meeting on September 14, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made presentations on efficiency and time management.

During the previous meeting on September 14, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made presentations on efficiency and time management.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}