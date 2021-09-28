Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers

PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 09:32 PM IST PTI

  • This was the fourth meeting of the Union Council of Ministers since its reshuffle and expansion on 7 July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers wherein presentations were made on the implementation and monitoring of various projects.

Sources aware of the development said two ministers made presentations on the implementation of various projects.

This was the fourth meeting of the Union Council of Ministers since its reshuffle and expansion on July 7.

During the previous meeting on September 14, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made presentations on efficiency and time management.

After the September 14 meeting, sources had said it was kind of a 'chintan shivir' (brainstorming session) and that more such sessions would be held for further improving governance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

