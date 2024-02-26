Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas. The prime minister said his ‘Ghazals spoke directly to the soul...His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled’.

Sharing a string of throwback pictures with the singing legend, the prime minister posted on X (formerly known as Twitter),"We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations."

Recalling his various interactions with the Ghazal maestro over the years, the prime minister said his departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled.

"I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted.

Pankaj Udhas—a Padma Shri recipient—passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 72. The Ghazal maestro breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital around 11 am. The last rites will be held on Tuesday.

He is survived by wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab.

Taking to Instagram, Nayaab Udhas—daughter of Pankaj Udhas—broke the death of her father. She shared a statement that read, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.

Udhas was born in Gujarat to a musically inclined family and enrolled at the Rajkot Sangeet Academy alongside his brothers at a young age. He later began learning Hindustani vocal classical music from Ghulam Qadir Khan Sahab and eventually moved to Mumbai to train under Gwalior Gharana singer Navrang Nagpurkar.

Reports suggest that his first stage performance was a rendition of Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo during the India-China war — which moved an audience member to give him a reward of ₹51. His first song credit was in the K Chatterjee-directed 1972 film ‘Kaamna’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ghazal maestro is perhaps most famous for 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', ‘Ek Taraf Uska Ghar’, 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo', "Aye ghame zindagi kuch to de mashwara", "Maikhane se sharab", "Chandi jaisa rang hai tera sone jaise baal", "Aaj fir tum pe pyaar aaya","Mohabbat inyat karam dekhte hain", "Jaaneman karwate badal badal" and "Chahat desh se aane wale."

