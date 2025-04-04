PM Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Manoj Kumar, remembers his ‘patriotic zeal’ in Indian cinema

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of legendary actor Manoj Kumar, noting his significant contributions to Indian cinema and specifically mentioning his patriotic zeal in movies.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Manoj Kumar death Renowned actor, director and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was 87. The cause of death has been reported to be cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction, according to ANI.

He was also struggling with decompensated liver cirrhosis for many months. On February 21, 2025, the actor was admitted to the hospital and has been under medical care since then.

Also Read | Legendary actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87:

Manoj Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, previously known as Harikrishan Goswami, on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan). He entered the Hindi Film Industry in the late 1950s.

He rose to fame during the 1960s and 1970s. Kumar is known for films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed, which earned him the nickname “Bharat Kumar.”

Manoj Kumar made his directorial debut with Upkar (1967), which won him the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. His other major directorial films include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), which were received well by the audience.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi receives ceremonial Guard of Honour in Bangkok

Manoj Kumar received several accolades such as the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. He also won seven Filmfare Awards.

His films celebrated themes of patriotism, integrity, and national unity. Manoj Kumar also entered politics in 2004 by formally joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.