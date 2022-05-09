PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of eminent litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of eminent litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Dr Rajat Kumar Kar was a doyen of the cultural world. His multifaceted persona was seen in the manner in which he chronicled the Rath Yatra, wrote on diverse topics and worked to revive Pala art. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Also, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the demise of the eminent scholar.
In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said, "Late Kar has enriched Odia literature in various ways, he will always be remembered for his astounding contribution in promotion Odia culture and traditions, especially Jagannath Culture, today Odisha lost a proud son."
Rajat Kumar Kar, a Padma Shri awardee, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
He was 88 years old and had heart-related ailments.
Earlier on Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the demise of the eminent scholar.
In his condolence message, the Chief Minister had said, "Late Kar has enriched Odia literature in various ways, he will always be remembered for his astounding contribution in promotion of Odia culture and traditions, especially Jagannath Culture, today Odisha lost a proud son."
Rajat Kumar Kar, who was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021 for literature and education, had heart-related ailments and was under medication.
An orator on Jagannath culture, he was known for his commentary during the annual Ratha Jatra on TV and radio for six decades.
He was also instrumental in the revival of Odisha's dying art of Pala.
The last rites of Kar will be held with full state honours.
