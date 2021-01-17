PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Puducherry BJP MLA KG Shankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences on the death of the BJP's Puducherry MLA KG Shankar and said he made a noteworthy effort for the union territory's development and worked to strengthen the party there.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of K G Shankar, MLA in the Puducherry Assembly. He made noteworthy efforts for the development of Puducherry and also worked to strengthen the BJP there. Condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Shankar, who was the BJP's Puducherry unit treasurer, died of cardiac arrest at his residence early on Sunday, his family said.

The 70-year old leader, a nominated MLA of the assembly, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, state BJP president V Saminathan and assembly Secretary R Munusamy were among those who paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Bedi placed a wreath on the body of Shankar and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family.

Narayanasamy also consoled the family members of the BJP leader.





