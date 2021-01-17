OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Puducherry BJP MLA KG Shankar
BJP workers seen with party flags. (Image for representation) (ANI)
BJP workers seen with party flags. (Image for representation) (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Puducherry BJP MLA KG Shankar

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 04:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Shankar, who was the BJP's Puducherry unit treasurer, died of cardiac arrest at his residence early on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences on the death of the BJP's Puducherry MLA KG Shankar and said he made a noteworthy effort for the union territory's development and worked to strengthen the party there.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of K G Shankar, MLA in the Puducherry Assembly. He made noteworthy efforts for the development of Puducherry and also worked to strengthen the BJP there. Condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The licence period issued to the eligible bike operators will be 5 years. The licence fee under the scheme is yet to be decided

Delhi government plans 'rent a bike' scheme for tourists, draft scheme next week

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad (Representative image).

Railways officer, 2 others arrested by CBI for 'demanding' 1-crore bribe

1 min read . 04:43 PM IST
File Photo: The livelihood of people who are dependent on the Taj Mahal has also hit hard

Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76% in 2020 due to COVID-19 situation

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
The Coinbase application on a smartphone

Coinbase, MEVP invest in Middle East crypto-asset startup Rain

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST

Shankar, who was the BJP's Puducherry unit treasurer, died of cardiac arrest at his residence early on Sunday, his family said.

The 70-year old leader, a nominated MLA of the assembly, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, state BJP president V Saminathan and assembly Secretary R Munusamy were among those who paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Bedi placed a wreath on the body of Shankar and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family.

Narayanasamy also consoled the family members of the BJP leader.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout