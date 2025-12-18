PM Narendra Modi conferred with The First Class of the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's national honour — Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday conferred with Oman's national honour — The First Class of the Order of Oman.

Modi received the Sultanate's uniquely distinct civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, for his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman.

This is PM Modi's 29th such highest honour.

“The Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the age-old friendship between India and Oman and called it a tribute to the warmth and affection between 1.4 billion people of India and the people of Oman,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi has also received honours such as Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said and discussed issues of mutual and bilateral interest.

India-Oman sign FTA Meanwhile, India and Oman signed a free trade agreement, which will provide duty free access to 98 per cent of India's exports including textiles, agri and leather goods in Oman.

On the other hand, India will reduce tariffs on Omanese products such as dates, marbles and petrochemical items.

The deal is expected to come into force from the first quarter of next calender year. The pact is coming at a time when India is facing steep 50 per cent tariffs in its largest export destination, the US.

The agreement was signed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Muscat.

Modi also addressed the India–Oman Business Forum in Muscat.

The Forum saw participation by leading business representatives from both countries in the fields of energy, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, financial services, green development, education, and connectivity.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister called upon the business leaders to realize the full potential of India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership [ CEPA], which he described as the blueprint for India-Oman shared future.