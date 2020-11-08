PM Narendra Modi congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated US president elect Joe Biden on Sunday, hours after it became clear that the former Vice President had won Pennsylvania to clinch the presidency.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," Modi said in a Twitter post.

“Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership," he added in a second post.

Biden as Vice President in the Barack Obama administration had visited India in July 2013 and during that trip set an ambitious target of $500 billion for bilateral trade.

Ties between India and the US have been warming steadily since the year 2000 with five US presidential visits till 2020 that included both Democratic and Republican presidents.

Last week, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava had said that “successive presidents and administrations have raised the level of this relationship even higher."

“India US relations rest on strong foundations and relations encompass cooperation in every area extending from strategic to defence to investment to trade and people to people ties," he added.

