PM Narendra Modi dedicates 2G ethanol plant in Panipat today

PM Narendra Modi dedicates 2G ethanol plant in Panipat today1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- The 2G biofuel plant has been set up to strengthen the efforts to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country
On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated the 2nd generation (2G), Ethanol Plant, in Panipat, Haryana.
The 2G biofuel plant has been set up to strengthen the efforts to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the ethanol plant has been developed by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), at an estimated cost of over ₹900 crore.
Based on state-of-the-art indigenous technology, the project will turn a new chapter in India's waste-to-wealth endeavours by utilising about 2 lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) annually to generate around 3 crore litres of Ethanol annually.
"Creating an end-use for the agri-crop residue would empower farmers and provide an additional income generation opportunity for them. The Project will provide direct employment to people involved in the plant operation and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc," according to the PMO.
According to the PMO, the project will have zero liquid discharge. Through the reduction in the burning of rice straw (parali), the project will contribute to a reduction of Greenhouse Gases equivalent to about 3 lakh tonnes of Carbon Dioxide equivalent emissions per annum, which can be understood as equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars annually on the country's roads.
