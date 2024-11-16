PM Narendra Modi departs for 5-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana: What’s on agenda?

  • According to the official communique, PM Modi will visit Nigeria first, followed by Brazil and then Guyana from 16 to 21 November.

Livemint
Updated16 Nov 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for a visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for a visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana on Saturday. He will be on his three-nation tour from 16 to 21 November and will also attend the G20 Summit in Brazil during his travels.

According to the official communique, PM Modi will visit Nigeria first, followed by Brazil and then Guyana.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election: PM Modi receives special welcome by ISKCON volunteers

"At the invitation of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement read.

Here's PM Modi's travel itinerary:

16-17 November:

PM Modi will travel to the African nation Nigeria on the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the stay, PM Modi will reinforce the strategic partnership between the two nations.

He will also meet the Indian community in Nigeria during his visit.

Also Read | ‘Fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray’s wish’: Modi at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rally

18-19 November:

PM Modi will travel to the South American nation Brazil to attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. He aims to use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future." I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," the statement added.

20-21 November:

In the final leg of his trip, PM Modi will be going to Guyana at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He is first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in over 50 years.

PM Modi will also attend the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, where he will meet with leaders from the Caribbean nations.

"My visit to Guyana, at the invitation of H.E. President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture, and values. I will also pay my respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy as I address their Parliament," the statement read.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to receive Dominica’s highest national award; all details here

"During this visit, I will also join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. We have stood together through thick and thin. The Summit will enable us to renew historical ties and expand our cooperation into new domains," it added.

Among other details, PM Modi will receive the highest national award from the Commonwealth of Dominica in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With agency inputs.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Narendra Modi departs for 5-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana: What’s on agenda?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.