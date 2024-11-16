PM Narendra Modi departs for 5-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana: What’s on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana on Saturday. He will be on his three-nation tour from 16 to 21 November and will also attend the G20 Summit in Brazil during his travels.

According to the official communique, PM Modi will visit Nigeria first, followed by Brazil and then Guyana.

"At the invitation of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement read.

Here's PM Modi's travel itinerary: 16-17 November: PM Modi will travel to the African nation Nigeria on the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the stay, PM Modi will reinforce the strategic partnership between the two nations.

He will also meet the Indian community in Nigeria during his visit.

18-19 November: PM Modi will travel to the South American nation Brazil to attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. He aims to use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future." I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," the statement added.

20-21 November: In the final leg of his trip, PM Modi will be going to Guyana at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He is first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in over 50 years.

PM Modi will also attend the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, where he will meet with leaders from the Caribbean nations.

"My visit to Guyana, at the invitation of H.E. President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture, and values. I will also pay my respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy as I address their Parliament," the statement read.

"During this visit, I will also join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. We have stood together through thick and thin. The Summit will enable us to renew historical ties and expand our cooperation into new domains," it added.

Among other details, PM Modi will receive the highest national award from the Commonwealth of Dominica in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic.