PM Narendra Modi departs for Bhutan: Full itinerary and key agenda of two-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day state visit to Bhutan, which began today. The PM will participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan during the visit, among other engagements.

“It would be my honour to join the people of Bhutan as they mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King. The exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the organisation of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan reflects our two countries’ deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties,” PM Modi said before departing for Bhutan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and the two leaders will inaugurate the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, developed jointly by the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Prime Minister will attend the celebrations dedicated to the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan. Prime Minister will also meet the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.

“The visit will also mark another major milestone in our successful energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project. I look forward to meeting His Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth King, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. I am confident that my visit will further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity,” Modi said in the statement.

What's on the itinerary? The visit of Prime Minister coincides with the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India. Prime Minister will offer prayers to the Holy Relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary partnership marked by deep mutual trust, goodwill and respect for each other. The shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties are a hallmark of the special partnership.

Prime Minister's visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to deliberate on ways to further enhance and strengthen our bilateral partnership, and exchange views on regional and wider issues of mutual interest, a MEA release said.

On Tuesday, the first day, the PM will attend events at Changlimethang besides meeting with the King of Bhutan. The PM will also take part in MoU exchange event and also attend the inauguration of Punatsangchhu II project.

The next day, the prime minister will meet Bhutan's 4th King and attend the Kalchakra ceremony before returning to New Delhi.

‘Closest partnership’ between the two nations The visit of PM Modi to Bhutan is poised to be highly significant, coinciding with major national and spiritual events, underscoring the "closest partnership" between the two nations, India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya, has said.

There is something called the Global Peace Prayer Festival, which Bhutan says is an unprecedented event... praying for world peace and happiness.

The Ambassador highlighted the dual importance of the visit, noting its timing with the unprecedented Global Peace Prayer Festival and the 70th birthday celebrations of the Fourth King of Bhutan.