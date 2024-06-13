We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a departing statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday departed for Italy to participate in the G7 summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

During his visit, PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister is travelling to Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit on June 14, 2024 at the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda," said Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions, the Prime Minister added.

Stating that during the discussions at the outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, Modi added, “It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister stated that he also looks forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, PTI reported that a Group of Seven summit opened on Thursday with agreement reached on a US proposal to back a USD 50 billion loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral, giving Kyiv a strong show of support even as Europe's political chessboard shifts to the right.

Beyond discussions on Ukraine, the war in Gaza and China's industrial policy, Pope Francis will become the first pope to address a G7 summit.

