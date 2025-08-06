PM Narendra Modi dials CM Pushkar Dhami day after Dharali cloudburst, inquires about relief, rescue status

Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office issued a statement today, announcing that PM Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in Uttarakhand through a call with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. A day after Dharali cloudburst, PM Modi inquired about relief and rescue status and assured all possible assistance from the central government.

The statement reads, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and inquired about the recent disaster in the Dharali area of ​​Uttarakhand district and the updated status of relief and rescue operations. CM Dhami told the Prime Minister that the state government is engaged in relief and rescue operations with full readiness. Due to continuous heavy rains, there are difficulties in some areas, but all the concerned agencies are working in coordination so that the affected people can get quick assistance. Prime Minister Modi assured all possible assistance from the central government.”