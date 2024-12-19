Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 December spoke with British King Charles III and reaffirmed he commitment to bolstering India-United Kingdom ties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the Commonwealth, climate action and sustainability.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "It was a pleasure to speak with HM King Charles III today. Reaffirmed commitment to bolster India-UK ties. Exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the Commonwealth, climate action and sustainability. Wished him good health and wellbeing."

The Prime Minister's office also revealed the minutes of the conversations between PM Modi and the British monarch, adding the duo reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"They exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and the recently concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Discussions were also held on a number of subjects of mutual interest, including Climate Action and sustainability. Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for His Majesty's sustained advocacy and initiatives on these issues and briefed him on the multiple initiatives undertaken by India... Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the King for his good health and well being," read a statement issued by the PMO.

Earlier in 2024, PM Modi had conveyed his and people of India's wishes for the speedy recovery to King Charles III.

In response to the Royal Family communicating the news of the King suffering a form of cancer, the Prime Minister on February 6 posted: "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III."

The two dignitaries had also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic during their phone conversation in April 2020.