Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview has stressed on the need for financial discipline amid a ‘ global debt crisis ’ which he noted, is “a matter of great concern for the world, especially (for) developing countries".

In an interview with news agency PTI, PM Modi has said that "irresponsible" financial policies and populist measures only bear fruit for short term. He reiterated the claim the populist measures will extract a "great social and economic price" in the long term.

PM Modi in the interview with PTI, said he has urged state governments to be conscious about financial discipline.

"Whether it is in the National Conference of Chief Secretaries or any such platform, I have said that irresponsible financial policies and populism may give political results in the short term but will extract a great social and economic price in the long term," Modi said, as he cautioned against politics based on populist measures.

"Those who suffer the consequences the most are often the poorest and the most vulnerable."

PM Modi's remark on populist economic measures seemed to echo the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s opposition to what they call ‘revdi’ or 'freebie culture, in a jibe at opposition parties before any election.

Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, PM Modi said before 2014, the country saw many governments that were unstable and therefore, unable to get much done.

"But in the last few years, the people have given a decisive mandate, which has led to a stable government, predictable policies and clarity in the overall direction," Modi told PTI.

"By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries. Our economy will be even more inclusive and innovative. Our poor people will comprehensively win the battle against poverty. Health, education and social sector outcomes will be among the best in the world. Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life."

"But now, India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business!" he added.

Emphasising that the period till 2047 is a "huge opportunity", PM Modi said Indians living in this era have a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next 1,000 years!

Prime Minister Modi's remark comes as India is all set to host the G20 Summit at Delhi's Pragati Maidan on 9 and 10 September.