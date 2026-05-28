PM Narendra Modi extends Bakrid greetings: ‘May this occasion deepen spirit of brotherhood in society’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings as the country celebrates Eid al-Adha or Bakrid. In a post on X, the prime minister hoped that this Bakrid brings spirit of brotherhood in the society.

Narendra Modi said, “Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone’s success and good health.”

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About Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic holiday that honours Prophet Ibrahim's absolute obedience to God.

The central practice of the festival is Qurbani, which involves the ritual slaughter of healthy livestock, such as sheep, goats, or cows, with the meat subsequently distributed to family, friends, and those in need.

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Rahul Gandhi on Eid al-Adha Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes on social media. He wrote on X, “Wishing you and your family a Bakrid filled with joy. May your home be filled with warmth and togetherness today. Eid Mubarak.”

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Bakrid celebration in India Several visuals from across the country have surfaced online as people celebrated Eid al-Adha in different states.

A massive gathering of devotees offered namaz at the Jaipur's Eidgah, Delhi Road, on the occasion.

A video from Tamil Nadu showed devotees from the morning Namaz at Coimbatore on the occasion of Bakrid.

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Muslim devotees also offer prayers at Chhoti Eidgah in Chandausi of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh amid strict security. Police force were deployed to ensure safety of the devotees.

In Bihar, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain offers namaz in Supaul on the occasion. Talking to ANI, Hussain extended his wishes.

He said, "We extend our Eid greetings to the people of the entire nation of India, and specifically to the people of Bihar. This Eid marks the festival of sacrifice; the people of India, mindful of every sentiment, have come together to celebrate this occasion in unity. May everyone celebrate Eid together in harmony and offer prayers for the progress and prosperity of the nation".

“My message to everyone is this: please observe 'Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi' strictly within the bounds of the law. This observance serves as a profound reminder of the spirit of sacrifice, the willingness to give up our most cherished possessions for a higher cause...I offer my prayers for the progress and prosperity of the entire nation, for the health and safety of all its citizens,” added BJP leader Yaser Jilani from Delhi.

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