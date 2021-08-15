Prime Minister Narendra today greeted all Indians as the nation celebrates its 75th Independence Day today. The PM took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi," Greetings to you all on Independence Day . Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen," when loosely translated to English.

Prime Minister will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on today. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation.

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

Greetings to you all on Independence Day.



आप सभी को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव का यह वर्ष देशवासियों में नई ऊर्जा और नवचेतना का संचार करे।



जय हिंद! #IndiaIndependenceDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

For the first time ever, as soon as the tricolour is hoisted by the PM on Sunday, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the IAF in Amrut formation, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht. The second chopper is commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra," it said.

After the showering of flower petals, the PM will address the nation.

"At the conclusion of the speech of the PM, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem," it noted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.