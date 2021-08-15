Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on India's 75th Independence Day

PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on India's 75th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 06:38 AM IST Livemint

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort today

Prime Minister Narendra today greeted all Indians as the nation celebrates its 75th Independence Day today. The PM took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi," Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen," when loosely translated to English.

Prime Minister will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on today. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation.

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

For the first time ever, as soon as the tricolour is hoisted by the PM on Sunday, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the IAF in Amrut formation, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht. The second chopper is commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra," it said.

After the showering of flower petals, the PM will address the nation.

"At the conclusion of the speech of the PM, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem," it noted.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!