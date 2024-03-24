Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi extends Holi wishes, says 'may this festival bring new energy and enthusiasm'
BackBack

PM Modi extends Holi wishes, says 'may this festival bring new energy and enthusiasm'

Akriti Anand

PM Modi posted on X, “My best wishes to all the family members of the country on the occasion of Holi festival.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Holi. (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Holi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Holi on Sunday. He posted on X, “My best wishes to all the family members of the country on the occasion of Holi festival. May this traditional festival decorated with colors of affection and harmony bring new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all of you."

Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App