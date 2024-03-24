PM Modi extends Holi wishes, says 'may this festival bring new energy and enthusiasm'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Holi on Sunday. He posted on X, “My best wishes to all the family members of the country on the occasion of Holi festival. May this traditional festival decorated with colors of affection and harmony bring new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all of you."