Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi extends Holi wishes, says 'may this festival bring new energy and enthusiasm'

PM Modi extends Holi wishes, says 'may this festival bring new energy and enthusiasm'

Akriti Anand

PM Modi posted on X, “My best wishes to all the family members of the country on the occasion of Holi festival.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Holi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Holi on Sunday. He posted on X, “My best wishes to all the family members of the country on the occasion of Holi festival. May this traditional festival decorated with colors of affection and harmony bring new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all of you."

(The story will be updated soon)

