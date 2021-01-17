Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat on Sunday via video-conferencing.

During the programme, several other projects relating to the railways was also inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off eight trains connecting Kevadiya in Gujarat to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

"This connectivity will be beneficial for tourists coming to see the Statue of Unity but it will also help in changing the lives of the tribal community of Kevadiya. It will bring new opportunities for job and self-employment," said PM Narendra Modi."One lakh tourists will visit Kevadiya in Gujarat daily after improvement in connectivity," PM added.

"One of the trains flagged off for Kevadia today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor," PM Narendra Modi further added.

Main features of the inaugurated section:

Dabhoi-Chandod-Kevadiya comprises of 50 Km electrified section

Rightwards arrowPratapnagar-Kevadiya section comprises of 80 Km of electrified section

Rightwards arrowVistadome coaches for scenic journeys

Chandod-Kevadiya New Broad Gauge Rail line

Right-pointing triangleDabhoi-Chandod Converted BG Rail line

Right-pointing trianglePratapnagar-Kevadiya electrified section

Right-pointing triangleNew station buildings of Dabhoi,Chandod & Kevadiya

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via