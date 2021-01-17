Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi flags 8 trains connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadiya with different parts of country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off eight trains connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat with different regions of the country, via video conference.

PM Narendra Modi flags 8 trains connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadiya with different parts of country

1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Several projects relating to the railways was also inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off eight trains connecting Kevadiya in Gujarat to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat on Sunday via video-conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat on Sunday via video-conferencing.

During the programme, several other projects relating to the railways was also inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off eight trains connecting Kevadiya in Gujarat to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UP records highest Covid vaccination on day one as over 21K people gets jab

2 min read . 12:54 PM IST

EPFO settles 56.79 lakh COVID-19 advance claims, releases over 14,000 crore till Dec

1 min read . 12:25 PM IST

New York Looks to Move Past Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout’s Troubled First Weeks

5 min read . 12:17 PM IST

India's Covid vaccine key to healthy and disease-free world: PM Modi tells Mahinda Rajapaksa

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST

During the programme, several other projects relating to the railways was also inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off eight trains connecting Kevadiya in Gujarat to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UP records highest Covid vaccination on day one as over 21K people gets jab

2 min read . 12:54 PM IST

EPFO settles 56.79 lakh COVID-19 advance claims, releases over 14,000 crore till Dec

1 min read . 12:25 PM IST

New York Looks to Move Past Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout’s Troubled First Weeks

5 min read . 12:17 PM IST

India's Covid vaccine key to healthy and disease-free world: PM Modi tells Mahinda Rajapaksa

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"This connectivity will be beneficial for tourists coming to see the Statue of Unity but it will also help in changing the lives of the tribal community of Kevadiya. It will bring new opportunities for job and self-employment," said PM Narendra Modi."One lakh tourists will visit Kevadiya in Gujarat daily after improvement in connectivity," PM added.

"One of the trains flagged off for Kevadia today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor," PM Narendra Modi further added.

Main features of the inaugurated section:

  • Dabhoi-Chandod-Kevadiya comprises of 50 Km electrified section
  • Rightwards arrowPratapnagar-Kevadiya section comprises of 80 Km of electrified section
  • Rightwards arrowVistadome coaches for scenic journeys
  • Chandod-Kevadiya New Broad Gauge Rail line
  • Right-pointing triangleDabhoi-Chandod Converted BG Rail line
  • Right-pointing trianglePratapnagar-Kevadiya electrified section
  • Right-pointing triangleNew station buildings of Dabhoi,Chandod & Kevadiya

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.