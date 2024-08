PM Narendra Modi gets grand welcome in Poland, interacts with kids at Warsaw hotel: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Warsaw in Poland on Wednesday. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years. First visuals from Poland showed PM Modi interacting with children after arriving at Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw.

VIDEO | PM Modi interacts with children after arriving at Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw, Poland. pic.twitter.com/1KCpsdE33A — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2024

He also greeted the Indian community. In a video, PM Modi could be seen giving his autograph and shaking hands with the Indian diaspora as a few people waived the Tricolour.

Priyanka Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw, brought a photo of PM Modi and his mother. After meeting PM Modi, she said, "I am very happy. He signed the photo. He also accepted my Rakhi..."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora, in Warsaw, Poland



PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Poland. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years. pic.twitter.com/sYBG4FKTaW — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

PM Modi reaches Poland PM Modi embarked on a two-day official visit to Poland on Wednesday. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared an overview of PM Modi's two-day visit to Poland.

He posted on X, "The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, has arrived in Warsaw. This visit is special because it happens to be the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and India." He said, “The ceremonial welcome took place at the airport.”

"This visit is also historic as the visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland is happening after 45 years," he added.

Premier Indii @narendramodi w zabytkowej Warszawie.



Uroczyste powitanie odbyło się na lotnisku.



Ta wizyta ma szczególne znaczenie, ponieważ 🇮🇳 i 🇵🇱 świętują w tym roku 70. rocznicę nawiązania stosunków dyplomatycznych. pic.twitter.com/n7Y0FScDYz — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2024

PM Modi's schedule in Poland PM Modi will visit three memorials paying tribute at the Good Maharaja Memorial. “The history behind these memorials connects Poland and India in a very special way,” Jaiswal said.

“Tomorrow (August 22), of course, he has bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. He also will be meeting the president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and thereafter he will meet business leaders from Poland to strengthen India-Poland business relations,” the MEA said.

“Prime Minister will also be meeting Indologists and some kabaddi players to see what is there that attracts India and Poland at the people-to-people level together,” Jaiswal said.